Ray J Taken to Hospital After Having Medical Scare During Livestream

Ray J was taken to the hospital after having a medical scare during a livestream.

On Thursday evening (Oct. 1), Ray was streaming at the Fab Factory when he started feeling unwell. Things got so serious that someone called 911. EMTs arrived and tended to the crooner by putting electrodes on his torso. Ray was eventually put on a stretcher and taken to the hospital. His mother was on the scene and rode with him.

According to TMZ, Ray's medical scare was prompted by heart-related issues. He is currently on a 180-day streaming subathon called Ray-hab.

Ray has been openly dealing with health issues. Back in January, he was hospitalized with pneumonia. A few weeks later, he insisted on a livestream that he only had months to live due to a "black" heart.

"2027, it's definitely a wrap for me. That's what the doctor said," Ray revealed.

"On, like, four, five bottles [of alcohol] a day. Ten [Adderalls]," he gave as a reason for his bad health. "I f**ked my heart up on the right side. It's, like, black. It's, like, dying."

Ray was also hospitalized again in May for reported heart issues following his boxing match with Supa Hot Fire. Ray would go on to fight Orlando Brown in a boxing match in August, where Ray J came out victorious.

See Video of Ray J Being Assisted by EMTs and Taken to the Hospital Following a Health Scare on Livestream

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