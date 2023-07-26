Which Rappers Are in the New Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Mutant Mayhem Movie?

As the release date for the new computer-generated animation feature film Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem approaches, hip-hop enthusiasts may be wondering if they'll hear one of their favorite rappers on the big screen. Since there is a bevy of rappers-turned-actors in the hip-hop industry, it's hard to pinpoint who exactly will be voice-acting one of the characters. But luckily, there are some rhymers that will garner attention with their appearance in the Seth Rogen-produced flick.

Which Rappers Are in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem?

On March 4, Seth Rogen announced during his appearance at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards that Ice Cube and Post Malone would be part of the cast for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. Despite not playing one of the heroes in a half-shell, these rappers play a pivotal role in the animated action film. Ice Cube will be voicing the primary villain in the film, Superfly.

Cube's character Superfly is on a mission to defeat mankind with his sidekicks Bebop and Rocksteady, who are respectfully played by Seth Rogen and John Cena. The rapper announced he'd be playing Superfly in an Instagram post on March 7, which can be seen below.

Post Malone's character, Ray Fillet, however, is an ally to the amphibian heroes. Ray Fillet was originally referred to as "Man-Ray," thanks to his first appearance in the Archie Comics Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Adventures series. After his action figure hit store shelves worldwide, Ray Fillet went under his current moniker.

Who Else Is Starring in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem?

The cast also includes Hannibal Buress as Genghis Frog, Rose Byrne as Leatherhead, Natasia Demetriou as Wingnut, Ayo Edebiri as April O’Neil, Giancarlo Esposito as Baxter Stockman, Paul Rudd as Mondo Gecko and Maya Rudolph as Cynthia Utrom.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem premieres Aug. 2.

See a glimpse of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem movie below.

Watch the Trailer for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Watch Seth Rogan Announce Who's Part of the Cast