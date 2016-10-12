20 Rappers Who Received a Kanye West Cosign

Receiving a nod of recognition from a legendary rapper is something fledgling artists dream of their whole lives. And while some OG rappers remain stoic in their judgement of new age acts, one rapper who's never been afraid to give a cosign is Kanye West.

The Chicago bred producer-turned-rapper-turned-superstar has always remained a champion for the hip-hop oddballs because he started out as one himself. Whether it was rocking shutter shades and foreign brands instead of baggy jeans and jerseys or sampling beats straight out of the disco and blues era, Kanye's M.O. has always been about shifting the definition of hip-hop. So when 'Ye sees another young rapper doing the same, he's always been quick to champion them—or at least give them a major platform to show their stuff.

Kanye has executive produced albums for Kid Cudi, Big Sean, Travi$ Scott and more. He's offered quiet industry advice to newcomers like Fetty Wap and given Nicki Minaj a platform to go against the big boys with her best bars. And even after handing over the reigns of G.O.O.D. Music to his longtime friend Pusha T, the Chi-Town spitta has still found time to foster the talent of young acts like Vic Mensa, Chance The Rapper, Migos and Desiigner.

Of course, when Kanye chooses to give you a public endorsement, it can be added pressure to perform. What these young rappers do with the Kanye cosign, whether it be five months or five years from now, is entirely up to them. Check out how many rappers have taken their Kanye cosign and ran with it.