Lil Uzi Vert Drops New Song “That Way”: Listen

We might be getting Eternal Atake after all. Following an update of the release date up his highly anticipated new album, Lil Uzi Vert has released a new single titled "That Way."

The Super Mario-produced track fittingly samples Backsteet Boys' 1999 hit "I Want It That Way" but has trap vibes.

"Woah, she from Atlanta, she want the cascade/She ride the D, like she tryna drag race," Uzi drones on the track. "Don't slow her right down, I like it fast-paced, ayy/That is enough of that girl, every one know it is my world/And, he dropped an album, thought it was trash-day (Woah)/I'm on my own, not talkin' masturbate (Ew)/She gave me dome til' I graduate, woah/I'ma grab a Bentley, me and I might grab a Wraith, yeah."

The new single comes a few days after Uzi appeared to reveal his new album would be dropping on March 13. Just days prior to that announcement, Uzi revealed that he had talked to the heads at Roc Nation and implied all was good with the forthcoming release of EA.

In the past several weeks, Uzi has been dropping hints that Eternal Atake might be coming soon including cryptic Instagram posts, tweets and the revealing of a possible album cover.

"That Way" follows the single "Futsal Shuffle 2020," which Uzi dropped in December 2019.

Check out Lil Uzi Vert's new "That Way" track below.