January 2020 New Music Releases

With a new year comes new music, and there are a ton of projects to look forward to as we head into January!

After a December that saw Roddy Ricch top the Billboard Hot 200 albums chart with his debut album Please Excuse Me for Being Anti-Social and Cam'ron drop his first LP in over a decade, Purple Haze 2, XXL now looks ahead to the new year.

Russ is gearing up to release his third major studio effort, Shake the Snow Globe, on Jan. 31. After a bit of a controversial year that seemingly included more headlines about beef than music, it will be a fresh start for 2020!

Royce Da 5'9" is expected to drop The Allegory this month as well, his eighth studio album. The project follows Royce's last studio effort Book of Ryan in May of 2018.

Famous Dex kicked off the new year with a surprise EP for his fans, Dexter 2031. The six-track project includes production from JAYSTONBEATS and MVAbeats and boasts just one feature, Texas newcomer Surge. In the spring of 2019, Dex famously announced he'd be leaving both pills and promethazine alone for good, following an incident where he fell asleep on Instagram Live. Later in 2019, Dex suffered a seizure on stage, but he seems to be doing much better.

Other releases this month include Blueface, Yung Pinch, 070 Shake and more. You can check out the full list of all the new music releases for yourself in the gallery below.