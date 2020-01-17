Mac Miller’s estate has released the late rapper’s first posthumous album, Circles, on Friday (Jan. 17).

The collection boasts 12 songs including the first single, “Good News.” The track was accompanied by a visually-stunning video featuring animated images of Miller performing in the studio alongside floating horses, robots and flowers.

The album is somewhat bittersweet as it comes nearly two years after Miller’s death. The Swimming rapper died on Sept. 7, 2018, from an accidental drug overdose. Three men were charged with selling the rapper the drugs that ultimately led to his death. Cameron James Pettit, Stephen Walter and Ryan Reavis have all been charged with selling Miller cocaine and fentanyl-laced oxycodone pills that killed the rapper.

Circles is a project Mac Miller's estate says was created in connection with Swimming, his final project before his death. The LP is largely produced by singer-songwriter-composer Jon Brion.

"This is a complicated process that has no right answer. No clear path. We simply know that it was important to Malcolm for the world to hear it," reads one part of a statement released through Miller's Instagram account last week. The statement announced the new album.

"One of the most difficult decisions in the process is how best to let people know about it –– how to communicate meaningfully while keeping sacred what should be kept sacred," the post continues. "So this will be the only post on any of his channels. Information regarding this release, his charity, and Malcolm himself will be found at @92tilinfiity. Thank you to all the fans who’ve supported him unconditionally through the years. We miss him. We are left to imagine where Malcolm was going and to appreciate where he was. We hope you take this time to listen. The look on his face when everyone was listening said it all. With humility and gratitude. Malcolm’s family."

You can stream Mac Miller's Circles album below.

Mac Miller Circles Album Tracklist:

1. "Circles"

2. "Complicated"

3. "Blue World"

4. "Good News"

5. "I Can See"

6. "Everybody"

7. "Woods"

8. "Hand Me Downs"

9. "That's on Me"

10. "Hands"

11. "Surf"

12. "Once a Day"

