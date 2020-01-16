Dreamville’s Revenge of the Dreamers III: Director’s Cut Album: Listen to New Songs

J. Cole and the Dreamville family are kicking off the new year on the right note.

On Thursday (Jan. 16), the label released the "director's cut" of last year’s album Revenge of the Dreamers III. The updated version consists of 12 new songs featuring appearances from Dreamville members Bas, Cozz, Ari Lennox, J.I.D, Lute, Omen and EarthGang, as well as fellow rappers Vince Staples, Smino, Guapdad 4000, Dreezy, Childish Major and others. Earlier this week, Dreamville released two tracks from the LP: Ari Lennox’s “Bussit” and EarthGang’s “Still Up” featuring Reason.

The original Revenge of the Dreamers III project, which arrived last July and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, garnered a Grammy nomination for Best Rap Album. ROTD3 is a super collaborative project from a comprehensive “rap camp,” which entailed 10 consecutive days of recording sessions in Atlanta featuring Dreamville artists and a revolving guest list of top-notch rappers and producers.

Cole, who completed his KOD Tour last summer, described the rap camp as a wonderful creative environment.

"It’s like a super-collaborative environment—inviting, welcoming. That’s taken me time to learn," Cole told XXL in March 2019 about the recording process. "I’ve just started learning that lesson about four years ago [with 2014] Forest Hills Drive. Let me listen more. Let me allow people into this world. That came from Bas. Watching Bas work on his first couple albums was inspiring to me ’cause he’s a super-collaborative artist. He’s a nigga that needs people—the producer, the musician, ideas."

You can stream Revenge of the Dreamers III: Director's Cut below.

Dreamville's Revenge of the Dreamers III: Director's Cut Album Tracklist

1. "Under the Sun" featuring J. Cole, Lute and DaBaby

2. "Down Bad" featuring J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, EarthGang and Young Nudy

3. "LamboTruck" featuring Cozz, Childish Major and Reason

4. "Swivel" featuring EarthGang

5. "Oh Wow...Swerve" featuring J. Cole, Zoink Gang, Key! and Maxo Kream

6. "Don't Hit Me Right Now" featuring Bas, Yung Baby Tate, Guapdad 4000, Cozz and Buddy

7. "Wells Fargo (Interlude)" featuring J.I.D., Buddy, EarthGang and Guapdad 4000

8. "Sleep Deprived" featuring Lute, Mez, Omen and Davionne

9. "Self Love" featuring Ari Lennox, Baby Rose and Bas

10. "Ladies, Ladies, Ladies" featuring J.I.D and T.I.

11. "Costa Rica" featuring Reese LaFlare, Bas, Guapdad 4000, Jace, Mex, Smokepurpp, J.I.D., Buddy and Ski Mask The Slump God

12. "1993" featuring Buddy, Smino, Cozz, EarthGang, J.I.D and J. Cole

13. "Rembrandt...Run It Back" featuring J.I.D., J. Cole and Vince Staples

14. "Sunset" featuring J. Cole and Young Nudy

15. "Got Me" featuring Ty Dolla Sign, Ari Lennox, Omen and Dreezy

16. "Middle Child" featuring J. Cole

17. "PTSD" featuring Mereba, Deante Hitchcock, Omen and St. Beauty

18. "Sacrifices" featuring EarthGang, Smino, Saba and J. Cole

19. "Big Black Truck" featuring J.I.D

20. "Still Up" featuring Earthgang and Reason

21. "Outta Pocket" featuring Bas and Cozz

22. "Late Night" featuring Cozz, Omen, Buddy and Landstrip Chip

23. "Spin Move" featuring Bas, Saba, Smino and The Hics

24. "Bussit" featuring Ari Lennox

25. "Passcode" featuring Ari Lennox, Buddy, Smino, Mez and Guapdad 4000

26. "Up Up Away" featuring J.I.D, EarthGang and Vince Staples

27. "No Chorus" featuring Bas, Buddy, Guapdad 4000 and Dreezy

28. "Disgusted" featuring Cozz and Childish Major

29. "Revenge" featuring Lute, Omen, Ari Lennox, EarthGang, Childish Major and Reason

30. "Still Dreamin" featuring J.I.D, Lute and 6lack

Dreamville / Interscope Records