Dreamville’s Revenge of the Dreamers III: Director’s Cut Album: Listen to New Songs
J. Cole and the Dreamville family are kicking off the new year on the right note.
On Thursday (Jan. 16), the label released the "director's cut" of last year’s album Revenge of the Dreamers III. The updated version consists of 12 new songs featuring appearances from Dreamville members Bas, Cozz, Ari Lennox, J.I.D, Lute, Omen and EarthGang, as well as fellow rappers Vince Staples, Smino, Guapdad 4000, Dreezy, Childish Major and others. Earlier this week, Dreamville released two tracks from the LP: Ari Lennox’s “Bussit” and EarthGang’s “Still Up” featuring Reason.
The original Revenge of the Dreamers III project, which arrived last July and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, garnered a Grammy nomination for Best Rap Album. ROTD3 is a super collaborative project from a comprehensive “rap camp,” which entailed 10 consecutive days of recording sessions in Atlanta featuring Dreamville artists and a revolving guest list of top-notch rappers and producers.
Cole, who completed his KOD Tour last summer, described the rap camp as a wonderful creative environment.
"It’s like a super-collaborative environment—inviting, welcoming. That’s taken me time to learn," Cole told XXL in March 2019 about the recording process. "I’ve just started learning that lesson about four years ago [with 2014] Forest Hills Drive. Let me listen more. Let me allow people into this world. That came from Bas. Watching Bas work on his first couple albums was inspiring to me ’cause he’s a super-collaborative artist. He’s a nigga that needs people—the producer, the musician, ideas."
You can stream Revenge of the Dreamers III: Director's Cut below.
Dreamville's Revenge of the Dreamers III: Director's Cut Album Tracklist
1. "Under the Sun" featuring J. Cole, Lute and DaBaby
2. "Down Bad" featuring J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, EarthGang and Young Nudy
3. "LamboTruck" featuring Cozz, Childish Major and Reason
4. "Swivel" featuring EarthGang
5. "Oh Wow...Swerve" featuring J. Cole, Zoink Gang, Key! and Maxo Kream
6. "Don't Hit Me Right Now" featuring Bas, Yung Baby Tate, Guapdad 4000, Cozz and Buddy
7. "Wells Fargo (Interlude)" featuring J.I.D., Buddy, EarthGang and Guapdad 4000
8. "Sleep Deprived" featuring Lute, Mez, Omen and Davionne
9. "Self Love" featuring Ari Lennox, Baby Rose and Bas
10. "Ladies, Ladies, Ladies" featuring J.I.D and T.I.
11. "Costa Rica" featuring Reese LaFlare, Bas, Guapdad 4000, Jace, Mex, Smokepurpp, J.I.D., Buddy and Ski Mask The Slump God
12. "1993" featuring Buddy, Smino, Cozz, EarthGang, J.I.D and J. Cole
13. "Rembrandt...Run It Back" featuring J.I.D., J. Cole and Vince Staples
14. "Sunset" featuring J. Cole and Young Nudy
15. "Got Me" featuring Ty Dolla Sign, Ari Lennox, Omen and Dreezy
16. "Middle Child" featuring J. Cole
17. "PTSD" featuring Mereba, Deante Hitchcock, Omen and St. Beauty
18. "Sacrifices" featuring EarthGang, Smino, Saba and J. Cole
19. "Big Black Truck" featuring J.I.D
20. "Still Up" featuring Earthgang and Reason
21. "Outta Pocket" featuring Bas and Cozz
22. "Late Night" featuring Cozz, Omen, Buddy and Landstrip Chip
23. "Spin Move" featuring Bas, Saba, Smino and The Hics
24. "Bussit" featuring Ari Lennox
25. "Passcode" featuring Ari Lennox, Buddy, Smino, Mez and Guapdad 4000
26. "Up Up Away" featuring J.I.D, EarthGang and Vince Staples
27. "No Chorus" featuring Bas, Buddy, Guapdad 4000 and Dreezy
28. "Disgusted" featuring Cozz and Childish Major
29. "Revenge" featuring Lute, Omen, Ari Lennox, EarthGang, Childish Major and Reason
30. "Still Dreamin" featuring J.I.D, Lute and 6lack
