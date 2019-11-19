December 2019 New Music Releases

November has set the stage for a strong end to the year on the music front, with releases that included Dave East's debut album Survival, the fifth installment of Tory Lanez's popular Chixtape mixtape series and what The Game is calling his final studio album, Born 2 Rap.

Now, as we pass the halfway mark of November, it's time to look ahead to December, and there are a ton of new releases that are going to bring the perfect energy to head into a new year with. Cam'ron is gearing up to release the Purple Haze 2 album on Dec. 20. The LP is a follow-up to his 2004 effort of the same name. The album comes exactly 15 years since Purple Haze, and just over a decade since Cam's last studio album, 2009's Crime Pays.

With a lot of press and personal information regarding his forthcoming LP, French Montana is expected to unleash Montana with tracks like "Writing on the Wall" featuring Post Malone, Rvssian and Cardi B. The album is Montana's third studio effort, following 2017's Jungle Rules and his 2013 debut, Excuse My French.

Kanye West will drop Jesus Is Born on Christmas Day (Dec. 25). Speaking with Zane Lowe in an Apple Music Beats 1 Radio interview, he described it as being his Sunday Service album.

"Sunday Service album, Jesus Is Born—Christmas," Kanye said in a Zane Lowe interview from last month. "It's coming."

Though he didn't give any further details, fans can likely expect the project to have a similar gospel sound to the music performed at his Sunday Service sessions throughout the year.

Other releases this month include Fat Joe, Smokepurpp, NLE Choppa and more. You can check out the full list of all the new music releases for yourself in the gallery below.