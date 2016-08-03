Rae Sremmurd Performs New Song “Black Beatles”

Last night (Aug. 2) Rae Sremmurd hit New York City to host a listening party for their upcoming album SremmLife 2, dropping next Friday, Aug. 12. The tracklist has been updated recently with a new new songs, and one of 'em includes "Black Beatles" featuring Gucci Mane. At the listening party, Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi performed the song. you can catch that footage above.

The album's been propelled by "Look Alive," which boasts one of the hottest hooks rap has seen this year. Even the Atlanta trio Migos had to hop on the recent official remix.

You can check out the new tracklist for SremmLife 2 right here. Other guests include Kodak Black, Lil Jon and Juicy J.

Mike WiLL Made-It recently revealed that Swae Lee was actually the one who came up with the entire concept for Beyonce's "Formation."

“So we’re in the middle of the desert and we’re just coming up — we just freestyle, you know?” Mike WiLL said. “Swae Lee said, ‘O.K., ladies, now let’s get in formation.’ And we put it on the VoiceNote. Swae Lee’s got so many voice notes that he doesn’t even record, but I’m like, ‘Dog, we got to do that get in formation shit.’ That could be a hard song for the ladies. Some woman-empowerment shit. Like, ‘Ladies, let’s get in line, let’s not just fall for anything.’ I’m seeing that vision.”

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