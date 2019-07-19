President Trump Releases Statement on ASAP Rocky, Will Speak to Sweden’s Prime Minister

Two days after it was reported that Kanye West and Kim Kardashian reached out to President Trump to work toward freeing A$AP Rocky, the U.S. president himself has come forth to speak on the matter.

On Friday afternoon (July 19), President Trump spoke on the matter of A$AP Rocky's detainment while addressing the media in the White House, saying that he and the state department were planning to work to get ASAP out of jail.

"A$AP Rocky is a situation in Sweden, a great country, and friends of mine and the leadership," Trump said. "And we’re going to be talking to them, we’ve already started. Many members of the African-American community have called me, friends of mine, and said can you help? I personally don’t know A$AP Rocky, but I can tell you he has tremendous support from the African American community in this country. When I say African American, I think I can really say from everybody in this country because we’re all one. I have been called by so many people asking me to help A$AP Rocky."

Elsewhere during his brief chat with the media, the polarizing Commander-in-Chief said that it was his wife, First Lady Melania Trump, who had told him about the plight of the Harlem rapper, who's been behind bars in Sweden since being arrested on suspicion of assault on July 2.

In a tweet he posted shortly after addressing the media, Trump confirmed that he'd spoken to Kanye about trying to free Rocky. He also announced that he'd be speaking to Sweden's Prime Minister.

"Just spoke to @KanyeWest about his friend A$AP Rocky’s incarceration," Trump wrote in his subsequent tweet. "I will be calling the very talented Prime Minister of Sweden to see what we can do about helping A$AP Rocky. So many people would like to see this quickly resolved!"

Rocky was arrested after a video of he and his crew fighting a man in the streets of Stockholm, Sweden went viral. In videos Rocky himself posted to his Instagram account, you can see two men following him and his crew even after the rapper told them to stop. Rocky also insisted that the men had hit a member of his entourage with their headphones before the fight transpired.

See Trump and his wife Melania speak on their efforts to free Rocky for yourself below. See Trump's tweets about Kanye and the Swedish Prime Minister after that.