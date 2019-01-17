Post Malone is one of the hottest rappers in the game right now, but before the fame, he was a struggling artist trying to get his voice heard on the internet.

Interestingly, a bunch of Post Malone fans did some serious digging and uncovered the rapper's pre-fame SoundCloud account. Going by the name Austin Richard, the "Wow" rapper was a bit more emo than rap on two unearthed songs from his SoundCloud page.

One track is a guitar-driven, yuletide rendition of “Silent Night.” The other song is “Stairs and Strangers," an emotionally-filled ballad on which he sings, “I might be giant/But the gates they are too tall/And I chose to fall for it every time they give me what I want but it’s never enough.”

Both songs offer a small hint of Posty’s current musical direction with his emo-rap songs like “Better Now" and "Rockstar."

We are still scratching our heads as to why Post never deleted the SoundCloud page once he became a big star. In any case, hurry up and listen to the tracks before he does.

In the meantime, Post would probably want his fans to listen to his latest single, "Sunflower," which reached the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The Swae Lee-assisted tune is very melodic as the two artists sing about their lost loves.

Listen to Post Malone's songs from his pre-fame SoundCloud account below.