Post Malone to Launch Beer Pong League, Files Trademark for World Pong League

Post Malone has been exploring ventures beyond the rap game and is adding another to his list.

The Dallas rapper filed official documents with the United States Patent and Trademark Office on July 14 for his forthcoming beer pong league titled World Pong League. According to documents obtained by XXL on Monday (July 27), the trademark will allow Post to have organized tournaments and other competitions, events and exhibitions involving beer pong. The "Rockstar" rapper is also able to provide information and news on the sport via the internet.

Post Malone's World Pong League brand can be printed on merchandise as well. This merch includes clothing such as T-shirts, long sleeve T-shirts, tank tops, polo shirts, jerseys, sweatshirts and hooded sweatshirts. Additionally, he'll be able to have his logo on beverage glassware, drinking glasses, plastic cups and beer pong game equipment including cup racking systems, cup racks, cups, balls, and carrying cases.

According to a report from TMZ this afternoon (July 27), World Pong League is a product of Post and his manager Dre London.

Post Malone is proving himself to be a jack of all trades. Back in May, he announced the launch of his rosé wine. Post's Maison No. 9 became available for purchase in June.

"Rosé is for when you want to get a little fancy,” he said in a statement. “It’s a nice switch up and I have been thinking about doing my own wine for a while. It was great to work with Global Brand Equities because they saw the vision and we got to do some super cool stuff. Maison No. 9 is smooth, and you’re all going to love it!”

Which industry Post Malone will dive into next?