Pooh Shiesty Confined to a Jail Cell for 23 Hours a Day, Attorney Says Rapper’s Mental Health Affected

Pooh Shiesty is reportedly being held in solitary confinement for 23 hours a day, and his attorney claims the conditions are negatively affecting the rapper's mental health.

On Thursday (Oct. 15), Pooh's lawyer filed a motion requesting that the court order the U.S. Marshals Service to address the rapper's conditions of confinement at the Rolling Plains Regional Detention Center in Haskell, Texas, according to legal documents obtained by XXL.

In the filing, the attorney alleges that Pooh has been confined to his cell for approximately 23 hours per day despite having no disciplinary infractions at the facility. The rapper reportedly has not been given an individualized, documented explanation for the restrictive housing, beyond being told he is being isolated for his own protection.

The motion states that Pooh has experienced increasing anxiety and difficulty sleeping as a result of the isolation. His attorney argues that the conditions could violate his due process rights as a pretrial detainee who has not been convicted of the charges against him.

The filing also addresses visitation restrictions at the facility. According to the motion, Pooh's family traveled from Memphis, Tenn., to visit him on Aug. 27, but the visit was cut short after approximately one hour because the facility enforces a two-hour monthly visitation limit. His girlfriend had reportedly used one hour of that allowance earlier in the month.

His attorney is asking the court to require the facility to provide at least four hours of visitation per month, restore the time cut short during the August visit and end the rapper's 23-hour-per-day isolation unless an individualized, documented security or disciplinary justification exists.

Pooh Shiesty, his father, Big30 and six other men are accused of luring Gucci Mane to a Dallas recording studio in January of this year before allegedly forcing the 1017 Records founder to release Pooh from his recording contract at gunpoint. Prosecutors allege the group then robbed Gucci and the people who accompanied him.

All eight nine men were arrested for the alleged crimes this past April. Pooh was taken in on federal charges of kidnapping, conspiracy to commit kidnapping and robbery. Each of the defendants have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

In July, Pooh's request to be released on bond as he awaits trial was denied by a judge for a third time. The Memphis rapper will remain behind bars pending his trial, which is currently scheduled for Feb. 22, 2027.

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