Pooh Shiesty has lost 30 pounds while in solitary confinement in a Texas jail, according to his attorney.

The rapper's attorney Kent Schaffer told KTXS News in a report published on Tuesday (Nov. 17) that the Memphis rapper experienced a 30-pound weight loss during his time in solitary confinement at the Rolling Plains Regional Jail in Haskell, Texas. Additionally, Schaffer said the rapper is getting inadequate sleep, and his family visitation privileges are being limited.

"His sleep patterns were way off. He had lost about 30 pounds,” Schaffer told the news outlet. "It was just mentally wearing him down because he has no contact with people other than through an iPad in short bursts of video visits."

Schaffer argues that the restrictive treatment is unwarranted given that Pooh has shown no history of violence while incarcerated and presents no danger to himself or fellow inmates. The attorney also highlighted an incident where three inmates reportedly tried to access the solitary housing area in an effort to secure the rapper's autograph.

Schaffer also criticized the jail for violating U.S. Marshals Service protocols regarding family visitation. He explained that Pooh's family takes an 18-hour round-trip drive for an hour-long visit twice a month.

“The U.S. Marshals Office has a written protocol that they follow in terms of how much visitation you get,” Schaffer told KTXS News. "In reality, it wasn't being followed."

Apparently, Pooh's troubles started when he was transferred from the Kaufman County Detention Center following an alleged incident with a jail-issued tablet.

"They claimed that he engaged in some sort of misconduct on the tablet, so they moved him to a different facility rather than just taking the tablet away," explained Schaffer. "They transferred him to Rolling Plains back in July. As soon as he arrived in Haskell, they immediately put him in solitary confinement. They said that it was for his own protection. I don't think it was about safety at all. I think that's the excuse they've given."

On Nov. 10, U.S. District Judge David C. Godbey reportedly granted his defense attorney's emergency motion to move Pooh Shiesty out of Rolling Plains Regional Jail due to the unwarranted confinement. It's unclear when the rapper will be transferred to another facility.

Pooh's previous attorney, Bradford Cohen, appeared to have verified that the rapper is out of solitary confinement on his X account last Thursday (Nov. 12).

"Pooh Shiesty is finally out of solitary. Isolating a man who hasn't been convicted of anything is punishment before trial," he wrote. "He's presumed innocent, and the government still hasn't explained the holes in its case. February can't come soon enough."

Pooh Shiesty is in jail pending his trial, which is set to being on Feb. 22, 2027. He, along with his father, Big30, six other men are facing federal charges in connection with the Jan. 10 robbery and kidnapping case involving Gucci Mane and others at a recording studio in Dallas, TX.

See Pooh Shiesty's attorney explain some of the insufferable treatment the rapper had to endured while in solitary confinement below.

Watch KTXS News Report on Pooh Shiesty's Jail Treatment

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