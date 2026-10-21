Big30 Proclaims Innocence in Gucci Mane Robbery Kidnapping Case, Addresses Snitching Rumors

In a new interview, Big30 proclaims his innocence in the alleged robbery and kidnapping case involving Gucci Mane and addresses snitching rumors.

In a sit-down conversation on the Perspektives with Bank podcast, which premiered on YouTube on Tuesday (Oct. 20), Big30 spoke candidly with host Big Bank about his ongoing legal case with Pooh Shiesty and others. He also addressed rumors that he cooperated with the feds to secure his bond release. During their one-hour convo, the Memphis rapper denied federal prosecutors' allegations that he was involved in the robbing and kidnapping of Gucci Mane and his associates back in January of 2026.

"I feel like it going to turn out good...we innocent. What they said we did, we didn't do," he told Bank at the 54-minute mark in the video below. "Don't give a f**k how they look at it or not. What they said we did on their paperwork, we didn't do."

"That didn't happen. I ain't do that. Like, you can't make me say that, you know what I'm saying?" he continued. "You going to have to prove to me I did that. Like, nah. Don't give a f**k what they said or what you saw."

"I feel good about my situation. You know what I'm saying? We all right. We good," he added.

Big30, Pooh Shiesty, his father, and six other men are facing federal robbery and kidnapping charges in connection with the case. Prosecutors alleged that Pooh invited Gucci to a recording studio in Dallas, TX, on Jan. 10 and made Guwop sign a contract release form at gunpoint before robbing him and the people he was with.

In court documents submitted in June of 2026, United States Attorney Ryan Raybould confirmed Big30, born Rodney Wright Jr., recorded parts of the alleged incident on his cell phone on Pooh's commanding order. Screenshots from the incriminating video submitted with the documents showed codefendant Demarcus Glover holding a rifle while standing next to Gucci, who is identified in the photos by initials R.D. (Radric Davis). Another photo shows Pooh Shiesty standing next to Gucci Mane while this is happening. Big30 and Pooh Shiesty's father have been released on bond.

Elsewhere in the interview, Big30 addressed the rumors that he snitched in order to be released on bond. The 26-year-old rhymer denied it, explaining that a magistrate judge in Memphis initially set a bond but prosecutors appealed it, and a judge upheld the decision. According to Big30, when he was extradited to Dallas and his attorney went before a judge there, she respected the magistrate judge's initial decision and allowed him bond.

"Man, my record was clean all the way up to, you know what I'm saying, right now," he explained. "So, they couldn't paint me as no menace of society or threat to the commercial or flight record. I don't even got no passport."

"And if you look at my flight record, I don't fly much. I like to drive," he added.

In the meantime, Big30 and Pooh Shiesty's robbery and kidnapping trial is scheduled to begin next February. If convicted, they could face life in prison.

Check out Big30's candid interview with Big Bank below.

Watch Big30's Interview on Perspektives With Bank Podcast

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