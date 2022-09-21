Police are continuing to look into all avenues as the investigation progresses into the murder of PnB Rock last week in Los Angeles. Now, authorities are reportedly exploring if the incident may not have been a random act.

It's been over a week since PnB Rock was shot and killed inside Roscoe's House of Chicken 'N Waffles in South Los Angeles on Sept. 12 and police have still not identified a suspect. On Wednesday (Sept. 21), TMZ published a report revealing the LAPD is looking into past beefs the rapper had that may have been a factor in his murder. While it was initially believed robbery was the motive, police sources tell the celebrity news site any past issues Rock may have had are being examined as well, with his ties to Atlanta being looked at. Police are reportedly even combing through the Philadelphia native's lyrics to find any clues that may lead to something solid.

Police have apparently told the site they do not believe PnB Rock's girlfriend had anything to do with his death. The tips are rolling in regarding the case, which police are sifting through. They are still trying to track down the vehicle the killer used to flee the scene as well.

XXL has reached out to the Los Angeles Police Department for comment.

As previously reported, PnB Rock was shot multiple times by a masked gunman who entered the restaurant and demanded items from the rapper while he was eating with his girlfriend. The assailant fled the scene in an awaiting vehicle. Police were initially looking into whether an Instagram post that revealed the rapper's location may have played a part in the killing. Police have also alerted pawn shops to be on the lookout for PnB's stolen jewelry.