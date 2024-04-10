PGF Nuk Arrested for Committing Two Carjackings in 30 Minutes

PGF Nuk has been arrested and charged with two carjackings in Chicago.

PGK Nuk Arrested

On Monday afternoon, (April 8), PGF Nuk was taken into custody by Chicago's Vehicular Hijacking Task Force in connection to two carjackings that happened within 30 minutes of each other. According to a statement from the Chicago Police Department obtained by XXL on Wednesday (April 10), Nuk, born Virgil Gibson, "was identified as one of the offenders who, on April 7, 2024, at approximately 11:47 p.m. took a vehicle at gunpoint from a 32-year-old male victim in the 5900 block of S. Morgan St. (7th District)."

The statement continues: "He is also charged in connection to an aggravated vehicular hijacking and an aggravated kidnapping of a 35-year-old male victim that occurred on April, 8, 2024, at approximately 12:15 a.m. in the 8300 block of S. Cottage Grove Ave. (6th District). The offender was placed into custody and charged accordingly."

PGF Nuk's Charges

PGF Nuk faces a total of four charges; two felony counts of vehicular hijacking with a firearm, one felony count of aggravated unlawful restraint and one felony count of aggravated armed kidnapping.

The Chicago drill rapper is slated to appear for a detention hearing today.

XXL has reached out to PGF Nuk's team for comment.