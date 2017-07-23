Watch Payroll Giovanni’s New Video “Payroll for President”

Payroll Giovanni is on a roll this year. After dropping his excellent Payface mixtape produced entirely by Detroit mainstay Helluva, he's gearing up to drop his next tape with Cardo, Big Bossin' Vol. 2. While we wait, he's gifted us with a new song called "Payroll for President." Peep the new video, directed by Jerry Production, below.

Speaking of Payroll, it's about time we get another Doughboyz Cashout tape for the summer. No word on when that might be coming, but Big Quis did just drop a dope ass project a couple weeks ago called MTV 2 featuring rising Detroit rappers like Tee Grizzley, Molly Brazy and more.

