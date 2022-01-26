NLE Choppa Says He Was the One Who Told Lil Durk Not to Retaliate Over King Von’s Death

NLE Choppa recently revealed that he was the one who told Lil Durk not to retaliate over King Von’s death.

In a clip from DJ Akademiks’ interview with NLE Choppa on his Off The Record podcast, which debuted on Tuesday (Jan. 25) on his YouTube channel, the Memphis rapper spoke highly of King Von. And after Von's death in November of 2020, Choppa shared that he helped Durkio, who is a childhood friend of Von, grieve properly and not retaliate behind the Chicago rapper’s killing.

“He my brother, too," Choppa said. "After the shit happened with Von and all that shit was happening, bruh, I was the one really in bro’s ear like, 'I don’t want to be this person in your ear to say let that shit chill, don’t move on it.'"

"But bruh, I’ma be there personally to let you know, bruh, that this cycle we in as Black men is a never-ending cycle,’” he continued. “’Cause at the end of the day, bruh, we one person. We got one conscious mind."

Choppa, who is now a hip-hop herbalist, added that he’s aware of people’s reactions to things that might be traumatic to them.

“When I’m thinking something, they might be thinking the same thing ’cause at the end of the day, out of us being Black, White, Hispanic, whatever, we are a human being and we are one race," the Top Shotta rhymer stated. "This is why I know what’s up with life now. This is why I don’t do nothing out of spite to people.”

Choppa also talked about where he stands in the beef between Lil Durk and YoungBoy Never Broke Again.

Earlier this month, NBA YoungBoy dropped a song called “Bring the Hook,” where it appeared that he dissed King Von and his O-Block neighborhood, which is also Durk’s hood. Lil Reese reportedly tweeted a response to the song, claiming YB wasn’t on “demon time” and that YoungBoy's rapping skills were similar to his peers, which Choppa responded with "I Stamp That."

Choppa said he wasn’t trying to take sides in the Durk versus YB beef, but believes that no one should be talking about King Von since he’s not here to defend himself.

“It was never me picking a side, honestly, bro,” he explained. “I barely read what Lil Reese said. I just know what he was saying was siding with my boy Von. If you asked me what Lil Reese tweeted, I wouldn’t be able to speak it word for word ’cause at the end of the day that wasn’t the purpose behind [my comment].”

Elsewhere in the interview, NLE Choppa also addressed the altercation he had at the airport with a purported NBA YoungBoy fan. Last week, multiple videos popped up on social media showing the 2020 XXL Freshman fighting an individual who approached him at the airport. The first clip featured the caption "Big 4ktrey," which is a term commonly associated with YoungBoy. The second video features another person appearing to pump fake a punch to which Choppa jumps on him.

On the Off The Record podcast, Choppa then told Ak that the person wasn’t a YoungBoy fan and instigated the fight because he thought he was ignoring him when he called his name. Choppa said he had his AirPods on and didn’t hear him. Nevertheless, according to Choppa, when he tried to deescalate the situation, the person tried to punch him.

Watch NLE Choppa explain why he wasn't trying to pick a side in the NBA YoungBoy versus Lil Durk beef and honoring King Von below. Continue scrolling to see a video below of Choppa talking about his altercation at the airport.