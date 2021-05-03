Fight Involving NLE Choppa Caught on Video

UPDATE (May 3):

NLE Choppa hopped on Twitter this afternoon and responded to the video circulating on the internet of him getting into a fight on the beach. The 2020 XXL Freshman wrote, "And I eat punches ask bout me. Imma rush you take what you got to give and resume beating some. Honestly ain’t wanna fight I was just tryna walk the beach ‍♂️."

ORIGINAL STORY:

NLE Choppa appears to have gotten himself caught up in a physical altercation while visiting a beach in Los Angeles and an onlooker caught it all on tape.

Early Monday morning (May 3), video footage began circulating online of a fight, in which the From Dark to Light rapper and about five other men are jumping a man who is on a bike and accompanied by another male. The men appear to be having a verbal dispute prior to things escalating and hands being thrown.

In the clip, the woman who recorded the incident can be heard saying, "They are fighting. He's a famous rapper." Moments later, punches begin to fly and the bystander is heard repeatedly saying, "Oh shit."

Among those slinging punches is NLE Choppa, who received a jab to the chin himself.

"Aww, no, it's like, five against one," the woman exclaims before vocalizing her refusal to intervene. "That sucks. Or six against one. That's fucked up. I'm not gonna stop this. I can't stop this. I cannot stop this. That's too many people, that's not fair."

The woman then yells, "That's not fair!" Followed by requesting that the men stop fighting.

The incident took place at a beach, but the specific location is unclear.

A little over 30 seconds into the recording, the fight ceases and the man who was accompanying the gentleman that had been jumped is heard saying, "Chill, muthafucka" and "You two fucked up." This same man did not jump into the fight, but appears to have helped break it up by himself.

NLE Choppa and his crew then stroll away from the scene, seemingly unbothered.

And of course, people on social media have weighed in on the incident. Some questioned why it wasn't a one-on-one fight between Choppa and the other man.

One person tweeted, "Not gone lie NLE choppa was gone lose that fight if his niggas wasnt there."

Another typed, "@Nlechoppa1 you a pussy ah Boi that can’t fight a one on one fight yeah never respected you either way yo music trash !"

Hours before the fight footage hit the internet, the Memphis rhymer revealed that he was currently in L.A. He tweeted, "I love being here in LA but what’s some fun stuff to do ?"

The 18-year-old artist has been finding himself in trouble as of late. Back in March, NLE Choppa was arrested in Davie, Fla. for several offenses including burglary, drug and gun charges.

He was in custody at the Broward County Sheriff's Office, about 20 minutes away from where the incident resulting in his arrest took place, and was later granted a $4,500 bond, which he satisfied in order to be released.

Court documents obtained by XXL at the time stated that Choppa had jumped the gate of a tow yard with another male to retrieve a watch from a vehicle that had been towed in a separate incident. NLE Choppa, the man who accompanied him in the tow yard and a third individual were all arrested after police were called to the scene.

The three men were in an SUV when law enforcement arrived at the tow yard and were allegedly sitting on top of firearms that were later discovered by police. Neither of the three men were of age to legally carry a weapon.

Additionally, officers also found a bag in the car, which had seven grams of marijuana and three-and-a-half Xanax pills. Choppa admitted that the bag belonged to him.

XXL has reached out to a rep for NLE Choppa for a comment.

Take a look below to watch the video of the fight involving NLE Choppa and see more reactions to the incident involving the rapper and his crew after that.

