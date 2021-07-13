Nivea Says Lil Wayne Convinced Her to Quit Music and Be in a Relationship With Him

Lil Wayne was apparently sly fox when it came to his relationship with his ex-girlfriend and R&B singer Nivea.

In an interview with Xscape member Kandi Burruss on her YouTube show On That Note, which was posted on Sunday (July 11), Nivea was very candid about her past romance with Weezy F. Baby, with whom she has a child, Neal Carter.

According to the singer, Weezy had an interest in her after watching the video for her 2002 hit, "Don’t Mess With My Man." The Young Money Entertainment leader reached out to her record label for a meeting to collaborate on a song, but Wayne had other intentions for Nivea.

"He said, 'I don’t wanna do a song with you. I just want your number,'" she recalls.

Eventually, Nivea and Wayne "just clicked" and started dating. The 39-year-old artist added that Wayne convinced her to leave the music industry and be in a relationship with him. "He said, 'Come be with me, I got you,'" the singer recalls.

Nivea agreed and infamously sent a letter to her label at the time, Jive Records, to inform them that she’s quitting music. Wayne also promised to help manage Nivea's career while the Atlanta native was a housewife, as she told Kandi Burrus in the interview.

Then, while the couple were living in a house in New Orleans, Weezy decided he wanted to move into an apartment. Unbeknownst to Nivea, Wayne wanted her to live in the new home so he could moved his now-ex-wife, Toya Johnson, and their daughter Reginae back into the house Wayne was living in.

“We move out the house and get an apartment. I didn’t realize he did that to move Toya back in the house,” she says.

“I was so heartbroken,” Nivea continues. “I was screaming and cursing him out.”

Despite their relationship falling apart, Nivea was able to become friends with Toya as well as with Wayne’s other former girlfriend and actress Lauren London. The pair bonded with each other when Nivea was pregnant with Wayne’s son, Neal, which was around the same time Lauren was also expecting with Wayne’s son, Kameron.

Overall, Nivea has survived being in some high-profile relationships with popular artists, including Wayne and singer-producer The-Dream.

Watch Nivea's interview on Kandi Burruss' YouTube show On That Note below. Fast forward to the 27:00-mark to listen to her story about Lil Wayne.