The old adage "the good die young" proved true once again. Yesterday, Nipsey Hussle was shot dead while outside of his Marathon Clothing store in the Crenshaw area of Los Angeles. He was 33 years old.

Nipsey was not only a trendsetting, Grammy-nominated rapper but also a model citizen and cherished community member. He provided a blueprint for his peers and younger rappers on how to operate independently. While many other rappers of his stature have blown up and moved on from their humble beginnings, Nipsey invested in the community where he grew up.

All of these elements that made Nipsey Hussle special found their way into his music. The former XXL Freshman was a masterful reporter of the happenings in his hood. Through his music, he spoke on the joys and perils of the streets. He shed light on gang life. Yet there was an uplifting aspect, too, whether Neighborhood Nip was urging Black entrepreneurship, denouncing Donald Trump or pushing for gang unity. When Nipsey put something in a verse, he meant it wholeheartedly and proceeded to show it through his actions.

As the world mourns the death of Nipsey Hussle, his classic mixtapes (The Marathon, Crenshaw) and album (Victory Lap), as well as his other music are surely being streamed heavily. XXL takes a look back at the marathon of a career and life that was cut short. Read below for 20 of the most unforgettable lyrics from Nipsey Hussle's scripture-worthy verses. Rest in paradise, Nip.