Looks Like Nicki Minaj Has an Album Dropping Next Year

Nicki Minaj is teasing a new album coming out in 2026.

On Wednesday (Sept. 24), the Queens, N.Y., rapper shared a post on X, which seems to reveal a release date for an upcoming project.

"3.27.26 [CD emoji]," she tweeted, without providing additional details.

Musically, Nicki has been somewhat quiet since the release of her most recent album, Pink Friday 2, in 2023. The album was followed by the Pink Friday 2 World Tour in 2024. Nicki put out the Pink Friday 10th Anniversary Edition last November. In 2025, she's appeared on the remix to Lil Wayne's "Banned From N.O." and Juice Wrld's "AGATS2 (Insecure)."

Though she has been putting out music sparingly, Nicki has been kicking up dust on social media this summer. Back in July, she called out Jay-Z and Megan Thee Stallion on X, and continued to go at Hov after claiming he owes her millions of dollars for her contributions to Tidal.

"We’ve calculated about 100-200MM so far," she wrote on X. "JayZ call me to settle this karmic debt. It’s only collecting more interest. You still in my TOP 5 tho. Let’s get it ni**a. And anyone still calling him Hov will answer to God for the blasphemy."

The same month, Nicki stirred up a feud with SZA and Top Dawg Entertainment president Punch.

Nicki's new announcement comes less than a week after the release of her nemesis Cardi B's long-awaited sophomore album, Am I The Drama?, which is expected to top the Billboard 200 chart.

See Nicki Minaj Teasing Her New Album