Nicki Minaj Previews “Regret in Your Tears” Video

Nicki Minaj seems to have fully moved on from her beef with Remy Ma and is totally in music mode. Next up for new material appears to be the video for her single, "Regret in Your Tears." Nicki has been having fun with fans about dropping the visual on social media, and recently revealed a preview of the sultry treatment on Instagram.

Shot by Mert and Marcus, the clip looks rather trippy, with some odd underwater scenes. In one part, Nicki is being caressed from behind by a man who is fondling her almost exposed breasts, which appear to be wrapped in rope.

Nicki announced that the video will be dropping exclusively on Tidal, today. "If u miss this premiere, you'll #Regret it ~ shot by the legendary #MertANDMarcus ~ fits the song perfectly," she wrote on Instagram about the new video.

In other Nicki-related news, the Young Money rapper recently gave props to her fellow Brooklyn and Trinidadian MC, Foxy Brown, in an IG post. Putting up a photo of Ms. Ill Nana, Nicki captioned the pic with lines from Foxy's song, "730," off her Broken Silence album. "Trini gurlz run it, ask F O X Y @foxybrown," she added.

Peep the clip of the "Regret in Your Tears" video below. And check back for the entire video, which should be coming out later today.

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