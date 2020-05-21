Drake Calls Kylie Jenner a Side Piece on Unreleased Song, Then Apologizes

Since Drake has been using the quarantine to tease several unreleased tracks on Instagram over the last month, the rapper has previewed countless songs fans are hungry to hear in full. While they already got plenty of them on his Dark Lane Demo Tapes project, this time around, Drizzy name-drops some of the entertainment industry's favorite it girls in an unreleased snippet.

During an Instagram live session on Night Owl Sound's IG account on Wednesday (May 20), the 6 God named Kylie Jenner as a "side piece" in a track with Future. Elsewhere in the snippet, the "Desires" rapper mentions Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner.

"Yeah, I'm a hater to society/Real shit, Kylie Jenner that's a side piece/Yeah, I got 20 muthafuckin' Kylies," Drake rhymes. Future then hops on the beat, rapping, "I got 20 damn Kylies."

In 2018, the same track was previewed on Future's Snapchat account. In the brief clip, the 36-year-old rapper sounds off with his "20 damn Kylies" remark before transitioning to another clip, in which Drizzy can be heard bringing Jenner's supermodel sister, Kendall, into the mix. "Yeah, I got 20 damn Kendalls/Young slim baddies and they en vogue," Drake spits.

Shortly after previewing the new snippet name-dropping Kylie, Drake apologized on his Instagram story. "A song that Mark ran last night on Night Owl Sound live set shouldn't have been played," he wrote. "It's a song that leaked three years ago and got scrapped shortly after. He was just going too deep into the Drake/Future catalog. Last thing I'd want to do is wake up having any friends of mine feeling disrespected so I just had to say that to start off the day."

Drake has been teasing unreleased music since he dropped his surprise mixtape Dark Lane Demo Tapes earlier this month. The Toronto native has also confirmed that his upcoming LP will be delivered this summer. While it's unclear if this track he previewed a snippet of will appear on the new project, his recent apology makes it seem as though the new song was never meant to be heard in the first place.

The Future and Drake leak does, however, feed the hopes of What a Time to be Alive stans, who have been craving a part two since the joint effort dropped in 2015. Neither rapper has confirmed when fans can expect to see the follow-up to their legendary mixtape, but new music appears to be on the horizon.

@champagnepapi via Instagram