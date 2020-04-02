Oprah Approves of Lil Yachty’s New Song “Oprah’s Bank Account”

After Lil Yachty faced backlash for dressing like a woman in the video for his new single, "Oprah's Bank Account," Oprah Winfrey has rendered the haters silent by giving the young rapper her seal of approval.

On Wednesday (April 1), the media mogul and talk show host expressed her love for Lil Yachty's Oprah-inspired track during an interview. The 66-year-old hosting OG told the Associated Press how much she loved the song.

"I love it. I love it. I loveeeeee it! Yes, I love it!" she declared.

The chorus, which names Oprah personally, pays homage to the $2.6 billion mogul, despite her rocky relationship with hip-hop.

"I ain't mad at 'em, baby (let's go)/If I seen't you out, me too would be up on you crazy (let's go)/Diamond in the rough, you look as good as Oprah's bank account/I just wanna take you out/Fuck you in your mama house/Overseas, I fly you out," Yachty croons over the uptempo beat produced by Earl on the Beat.

Oprah is not the first good omen to verify this track's success. Lil Boat's "Oprah's Bank Account" debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 chart at No. 89 with the help of the featuring artists, Drake and DaBaby, before peaking at 23. The song also confirmed Drizzy is the king of Billboard. The 6 God earned his 208th Hot 100 entry after this track appeared on the chart.

"Oprah's Bank Account" is slated to appear on the rapper's upcoming album, Lil Boat 3.