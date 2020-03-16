Drake has set another huge record.

On Monday (March 16), Billboard announced the rapper is now the sole record holder for the most entries ever on the Hot 100 chart. Drake has now had 208 Hot 100 entries throughout his career.

According to Billboard, Champagne Papi's 208th charting song comes from his collaboration with Lil Yachty and DaBaby on Boat's new single, "Oprah's Bank Account." The song debuted at No. 89 this week on the singles chart according to the music publication.

Drake has now beaten the cast of Glee, who currently holds the No.2 spot with 207 entries. Back in January, it was announced that Drake had tied with the musical show, after releasing "Life Is Good" with Future. The 6 God has come a long way since his first charting single, "Best I Ever Had," which debuted at No. 92 on the chart back in 2009.

While the 33-year-old is seeing a new song surge in streams, his 2018 "Nonstop" single has become a viral TikTok challenge. The hilarious new social media challenge features two people who are wearing two different outfits in a bathroom turning the lights on and off over Aubrey's lyrics ("Look, I just flipped a switch (flipped, flipped)"), and switching clothes. Thousands of people have participated including Jennifer Lopez, Elizabeth Warren and King Louie.

After touring for much of last year, Drake is currently prepping his new album. He recently put out the new tracks "When to Say When/Chicago Freestyle."