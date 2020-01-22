Drake Ties Record for Most All-Time Billboard Hot 100 Appearances

Drake is starting the year strong.

On Tuesday (Jan. 21), Billboard confirmed that Drizzy had officially tied with the cast of Glee for the most appearances on the Billboard Hot 100 in its 61-year history. His appearance on Future's new track "Life Is Good" marked his 207th entry after it entered the chart at No. 2.

After catching wind of the feat on Tuesday night (Jan. 21), Drake shared a screenshot of a tweet that announced the news on his Instagram Story, then reacted in a quick video.

"One more to go," he said in the clip. "Gleeful!"

The entry now marks Drake's 36th top 10 song on the Hot 100 top 10, which makes him just three top 10 songs away from beating Madonna's record of 38 entries. He currently holds the record for most top 10 songs for a male, however, after he surpassed The Beatles' record of 35 entries back in June of 2019.

"Life Is Good" entering at No. 2 now also makes Drake the first artist to reach 100 top 40 hits. Behind him is his Young Money boss Lil Wayne, who is tied with Elvis Presley for 81 top 40 hits. Drake is also the first solo artist to have at least 200 appearances on the Billboard Hot 100.

Produced by Ambezza, OZ and D. Hill, "Life Is Good" was released earlier this month and fans are speculating that it may live on a sequel to Drake and Future's 2015 collaborative album, What a Time to Be Alive.