Lil Yachty Dropping Joint Album With Singer James Blake

Lil Yachty announces he's dropping a new joint album with English singer James Blake.

On Tuesday night (Feb. 13), Lil Yachty shared a video on his Instagram page captioned "this is real..soon." In the post, which can be seen below, Boat announces he has been working on a full length LP with James Blake.

"I mean, granted, I think James has worked with a quite substantial amount of hip-hop artists. But this project is so left for both of us," the Quality Control rapper says in the clip.

“And then, aside from the one picture that James posted, which—he doesn’t have many followers actually—I don’t think people know that we know each other exist. So it’s just gon’ be like, 'What the f**k? When they do this?'"

James Blake's History With Hip-Hop

James Blake has a history of collaborating with hip-hop artists including Kanye West, Andre 3000, Chance The Rapper, Vince Staples, RZA and others. In 2017, he went on tour with Kendrick Lamar. Most recently, he was featured on Travis Scott's Utopia album on the tracks "Lost Forever, "Til Further Notice" and "Delresto (Echoes)."

