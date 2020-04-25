Lil Uzi Vert Denies Dissing Playboi Carti on New Song “Sasuke”

Lil Uzi Vert is shooting down speculation that he is taking shots at Playboi Carti on his new single, "Sasuke."

After both rappers hinted at dropping new songs on Monday (April 20), neither rapper came through as promised, causing upset fans. However, Uzi delivered on Friday (April 24), with the new "Sasuke" track. On the new Outtatown and Brandon Finessin-produced record, Uzi rhymes, "I can make her left-right when she shake her ass cheeks (Woah)." Some fans have taken it as some kind of veiled diss, as the line may reference the 2016 Uzi and Carti collab, "Left, Right."

However, when one fan called the line a diss on Twitter, Uzi quickly corrected him.

"He referenced left right on the song, he's dissing carti," the Twitter user posted.

"I’m not dissing him .... promise," Uzi responded along with a red heart emoji.

Fans have been wondering if there is some kind of beef between Uzi and Carti since Uzi announced the former frequent collaborators where no longer on good terms last November. Carti did not appear on Uzi's Eternal Atake album or the deluxe addition, which was littered with features, when the projects were released in March.

Since then, Uzi has continued to reference Carti in tweets and on social media, though it is hard to tell if he is doing so genuinely or ironically. Playboi Carti has remained silent on the topic of Lil Uzi Vert. It appears as though he is gearing up to release his long-awaited Whole Lotta Red album soon after dropping the single "@ Meh."