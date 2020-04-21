Playboi Carti, Lil Uzi Vert Still Haven’t Dropped New Music and Fans Are Over It

At this point, both Playboi Carti and Lil Uzi Vert's fans feel like their emotions are being played with after neither rapper has dropped new music.

On Tuesday (April 21), Carti and Lil Uzi supporters voiced their confusion and disappointment on social media after the two rappers failed to deliver on their promise: some new heat, which was expected to drop on Monday (April 20).

The Atlanta rapper has been teasing his highly anticipated album Whole Lotta Red since 2018 and recently gave fans a bit of hope after tweeting, "red is MY fav album." However, Carti has yet to drop the project.

Uzi also promised to deliver some new music on Monday. In fact, the 2016 XXL Freshman tweeted that if Carti dropped something, he would follow suit. Nonetheless, fans didn't hold back from expressing their thoughts on the rappers failing to hold up their end of the bargain. While Carti hasn't addressed questions surrounding the release of Whole Lotta Red, Uzi tweeted Carti asking about the album. "Did u drop yet?," Uzi wrote.

Some fans are waiting for new music and others are trying to figure out what happened between the "Shoota" collaborators. Following the release of Carti's "@ Meh" on Thursday (April 16), Uzi responded, "Just Meh," leaving people wondering if he was dissing the track.

Back in March, Uzi told a fan that he and Carti aren't beefing, which gave fans the impression that they mended fences. Based on tweets Vert recently sent to Carti, things are still pretty uncertain.

Regardless, people want to know where the music is. Check out Lil Uzi Vert and Playboi Carti's fans' reactions below.