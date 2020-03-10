Wendy Williams Believes Nicki Minaj’s Brand Is Ruined Because of Her Husband

Wendy Williams isn't letting up on Nicki Minaj.

During The Wendy Williams Show on Tuesday (March 10), the outspoken host once again came for Nicki's husband, Kenneth "Zoo" Petty. This time, she warned Minaj that she was ruining her brand by being affiliated with a man who has been previously charged with rape and manslaughter.

"Apparently, the way the show is going today, we did not have enough time to get to Nicki Minaj's brother," Wendy says in the clip that's made its way to social media. She later clarified and said she meant to say Nicki's husband. "But let me tell you something, Nicki, that's going to be my first story tomorrow and I'm going to lead with this: you should have never married him."

She continued, "Because now you've ruined everything about what your brand could be again. You're never going to stand a chance when you're with a man who pulls a knife at rape point. A molester. A registered sex offender who wasn't even registered. You're never going to stand a chance with John Q. Public because there's only one thing worse than touching children and pulling knives and that's murder. By the way, he did go to jail for manslaughter."

She concluded the segment by encouraging her audience to do their own digging on the story before she comes back with the rest of the tea tomorrow.

This comes just months after Wendy previously called out Nicki for marrying Petty. During the October 2019 segment, Wendy first sympathized with the rapper for marrying someone she knew before all of the fame, but she then went on to say that Nicki's body will look crazy while she is pregnant because she is short. She also poked fun at Nicki for marrying "a killer and a sex offender," and threw in a jab about Nicki's older brother as well—as he's currently serving a 25-year sentence for sexually assaulting his own former stepdaughter when she was underage.

As for Petty, XXL confirmed he was indicted for failing to register as a sex offender in the state of California on Feb. 25. The status is a result of his 1995 conviction for first-degree attempted rape in a 1994 incident with a 16-year-old girl. He has now since registered.