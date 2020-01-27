Nicki Minaj’s Brother Sentenced to 25 Years to Life in Prison for Predatory Sexual Assault

Nicki Minaj's brother has received his sentence.

On Monday (Jan. 27), XXL confirmed with the Nassau County District Attorney’s office that Jelani Maraj has been sentenced to 25 years to life in prison after being found guilty of predatory sexual assault against a child as well as endangering the welfare of a child. The sentence comes over two years after the verdict for the case was reached.

As previously reported, Maraj was accused of sexually abusing his then-stepdaughter when she was 11-years-old and repeatedly raping her between April and November 2015. Police said they found Maraj's semen in the child's pajamas, but his defense team claimed the girl's mother planted the evidence. Maintaining his innocence, Maraj and his lawyers argued that the allegations were fabricated in an attempt to extort $25 million from his famous sister.

Back in October, Maraj lost his bid to have the rape conviction set aside on the basis of "clear jury misconduct." Maraj's lawyer, David Schwartz, told Newsday that the verdict should be vacated because he believed that "outside influences," including social media posts and news articles, "affected the verdict."

Judge McDonald reportedly determined that "not every misstep by a juror rises to the inherent and prejudicial level at which reversal is required," and that Maraj's team failed to meet the burden of proving any such misconduct.

Nicki has yet to comment on this sentencing publicly. XXL has reached out to Maraj's attorney for comment.

