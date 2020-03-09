Nicki Minaj’s Husband Registers as a Sex Offender in California

Nicki Minaj's husband Kenneth Petty is officially a registered sex offender in California.

XXL has confirmed via California's sex offender registry that Nicki's husband is now listed in the database of sexual offenders. Petty's status is a result of his 1995 conviction for first-degree attempted rape in a 1994 incident with a 16-year-old girl. Petty was 16 at the time as well and he served almost four years in prison in the case.

According to a legal document obtained by XXL, The Los Angeles County District Attorney indicted Petty for failing to register as a sex offender in the state of California on Feb. 25. Petty would later surrender to federal authorities on March 4. According to the grand jury document, Petty relocated to California from New York in July 2019 and failed to register as a sex offender.

His status as a sex offender was alerted after Petty was arrested by Beverly Hills, Calif. police following a traffic stop in November. During the stop, police determined that Petty was a registered sex offender in New York state but failed to register in California as required. Petty would later be charged with failure to register and was released on $100,000 bail.

At a March 4 hearing, the 42-year-old pleaded not guilty and his next court date is set for April 28. If convicted, Minaj's husband could face up to 10 years in prison.

In a November episode of Queen Radio, Nicki defended her husband stating that he was wrongfully accused and that his alleged accuser tried to recant her statement against him.

"When the alleged accuser wrote a letter to the judge asking to recant the statements she was told that she would go to jail for 90 days, allegedly, if she recants the statement," Nicki told her listeners on the program.

Nicki, whose last tour outing was the 2019 Nicki Wrld Tour, has been married to Petty since last October.