The Weeknd Drops After Hours Album: Listen to New Songs

After months of anticipation, The Weeknd has finally dropped his long-awaited project After Hours on Friday (March 20).

The 14-song collection features gloomy song titles like "Too Late," "Heartless," "Scared to Live" and "Until I Bleed Out." Surprisingly, there are no features on the LP whatsoever.

The album follows his 2018 EP My Dear Melancholy and it’s his fourth full-length studio project since his 2016 effort Starboy.

The Canadian singer previously released three singles to promote the album: "Heartless" and “Blinding Lights." Last December, "Heartless," which is co-produced by Illangelo, Weeknd and Metro Boomin, reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Both songs are certified platinum by the RIAA.

In February, The Weeknd released "After Hours," which was produced by Prince85. On the new track, he delivers his ghostly falsetto over a melancholy beat. "Oh, baby, where are you now when I need you most/I give it all just to hold you close/Sorry that I broke your heart, your heart," he croons on the song.

The album also comes with a scary new look for Abel Tesfaye. On the front cover of the LP, the 29-year-old artist is rocking a tailored red suit but appears to have suffered a severe beat down that left him with a broken and bloodied nose and teeth.

The answer to the Weeknd's disheveled appearance may lie in the music on his new album, which is available on all digital streaming platforms. You can listen to the project below.

The Weeknd's After Hours Tracklist

1. "Alone Again"

2. "Too Late"

3. "Hardest to Love"

4. "Scared to Live"

5. "Snowchild"

6. "Escape from L.A."

7. "Heartless"

8. "Faith"

9. "Blinding Lights"

10. "In Your Eyes"

11. "Save Your Tears"

12. "Repeat After Me (Interlude)"

13. "After Hours"

14. "Until I Bleed Out"

Republic Records