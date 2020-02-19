As he readies to release his new album, After Hours, The Weeknd blesses fans with the LP's title track.

At midnight on Wednesday (Feb. 19), Abel dropped off "After Hours," a new track that is produced by Prince85. On the new song, Abel injects the beat with his ghostly falsetto.

"Oh, baby, where are you now when I need you most/I give it all just to hold you close/Sorry that I broke your heart, your heart," he sings on the new track.

With the new track came an official pre-order listing for the album on iTunes. The LP is officially set to drop on March 20.

The new single comes as Weeknd is prepping the release of his latest album. On Tuesday, he shared the cover art for the new LP, which will be his fourth album and first since 2016's Starboy. The cover shows the singer with a sinister look on his face with blood dripping from his eye, nose and mouth.

Fans have already gotten a preview of the upcoming album via the singles "Heartless" and "Blinding Lights." The former peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Weeknd fans have been waiting patiently for a new project since the release of the 2018 EP My Dear Melancholy, which featured the singles "Call Out My Name," "Wasted Times" and "Try Me." Last summer, he deactivated his Instagram account sparking speculation that new music was coming. A few months later, he confused fans by rocking a new look.

Now everything's officially come together and fans know exactly when they can expect the latest new heat from Abel.