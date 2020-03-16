Lil Yachty Is Selling Designer Toilet Paper for $500

As the news continues to escalate regarding the coronavirus pandemic, Lil Yachty is trying to calm fears by bringing a little levity to the situation.

On Sunday (March 15), Lil Boat hopped on his Instagram page and shared a photo of some designer A Bathing Ape toilet paper, which he’s selling for $500. “As u all may have heard, I went broke a while back so I’ve decided to flip designer toilet paper as a new career...,” he writes in the caption. “So bape toilet paper.. sure.. price May be a little steep.. but it’s a rare necessity currently.. so $500.”

Just so you know, this is all a joke. The designer toilet paper Yachty is selling is actually part of his deal with online store Grailed where he’s selling things from his personal closet. Among the items is a one-off, A Bathing Ape-designed toilet paper. So he's not selling a whole bunch of designer toilet paper for $500.

Obviously, Yachty is being lighthearted and playing off the fact that everyone is running to the stores and emptying shelves of all household items, particularly toilet paper, in case of quarantine. At a press conference last Friday (March 13), Health and Human Services secretary, Alex Azar, cracked a joke about people stockpiling on TP. "Toilet paper is not an effective defense against getting the coronavirus," he quipped.

Jokes aside, the coronavirus outbreak is affecting the hip-hop touring industry. Several rappers have postponed their tours in the wake of the health crisis.

