Jay-Z and Rihanna have joined forces to do some good.

On Tuesday (March 31), reps for the two superstars announced that Jay-Z's Shawn Carter Foundation and Rihanna's Clara Lionel Foundation have teamed up to collectively donate $2 million to aid those who have felt the effects of the on-going coronavirus pandemic. Rihanna's Clara Lionel Foundation first offered $1 million to help with relief efforts. The “Holy Grail” rapper’s Shawn Carter Foundation followed suit by also offering $1 million to match.

According to a press release, "undocumented workers, the incarcerated, homeless and elderly populations, and children of frontline healthcare workers” located in New York and Los Angeles are the people Hov and Rihanna hope to assist with their donation.

The New York Immigration Coalition, Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles, The American Civil Liberties Union and The Fund for Public Schools are a few of the organizations that are expected to receive support.

In a press release, Hov's mother, SCF co-founder and CEO Gloria Carter says the coronavirus pandemic is an example of a time people need to unify.

“In times of crisis it is imperative that we come together as one community to ensure that everyone, especially the most vulnerable, has access to critical needs: shelter, health, nutrition and education," she offers in a statement. "The only way to get through this pandemic is with love and action.”

This news arrives after Rihanna's CLF Foundation recently announced that it would provide $5 million in grants to support coronavirus relief efforts throughout the United States, the Caribbean and Africa. She also gifted fans with a guest appearance on PartyNextDoor’s latest single, “Believe It.”

For his part, Hov's made sure his foundation has also done a lot of good work over the last few years. Last November, the SCF helped raise $6 million to support future college students.