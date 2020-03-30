Jay-Z Drops Unreleased Version of “Holy Grail” With The-Dream: Listen

An unreleased version of a 2013 Jay-Z hit has hit the web, presumably with help from The-Dream.

The reference track for "Holy Grail," which featured Justin Timberlake when it was released and appeared on Jay’s Magna Carta Holy Grail album, has The-Dream on the hook and is now exclusively available on Tidal. The full version was unleashed for subscribers on Monday (March 30).

During the Radio Killa and Sean Garrett’s songwriters battle on Instagram Live on Saturday night (March 28), the Love/Hate singer previewed a version of the record, which he co-wrote and produced, that had been kept under wraps.

“Jay's probably gonna kill me for playing this,” The-Dream said while revealing the song. Fans were surprised by the previously unreleased record, but also eager to hear more as they only received a snippet during the Instagram Live session.

In addition to the reference track being released, Tidal has also created an exclusive playlist based on The-Dream and Sean Garrett's Instagram Live session.

Magna Carta Holy Grail was made available via a free download for Samsung Galaxy S III, Samsung Galaxy S4 and Samsung Galaxy Note II on July 4, 2013 after owners of those devices input the official Magna Carta app on their phones. Magna Carta marked Hov’s 12th studio album and the follow-up to his Blueprint 3, which dropped in 2009.

Listen to a preview of the unreleased version of Jay-Z and The-Dream's "Holy Grail" below.