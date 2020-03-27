PartyNextDoor dropped his new single, “Believe It,” on Friday (March 27), which is from his just-released album, PartyMobile.

The song features R&B superstar Rihanna, whom the OVO Sound crooner has penned many hits singles for including ANTI-’s "Work" and "Sex With Me,” as well as DJ Khaled’s 2017 hit “Wild Thoughts.” On the guitar-driven track, produced by NinetyFour, Cardiak and Bizness Boi, RiRi sings the chorus. “Best make me believe it/Best make me believe it/Believe you won't deceive me,” she coos.

PND has a heart to heart via the verses. "First you gotta forgive me/Let me know everything gon' be okay/Even if I come out with everything I did," he croons. "Would you still punish me even though I did a long time ago?/If so, let me know/If I propose, would you say no?/Would you break my heart?/Would you embarrass me or play your part?"

“Believe It” also marks Rihanna’s first return to music since appearing on N.E.R.D's 2017 collaborative song “Lemon.” The 32-year-old singer is reportedly still working on her ninth project that has been dubbed R9 by the Navy (a.k.a. her fans). There was some speculation that Megan Thee Stallion was going to appear on a song, but RiRi quickly shut down those rumors.

As for PND, "Believe It" follows his previously-released singles "The News" and "Loyal" featuring Drake. On the latter song, produced by 40 and OG Parker, the Toronto singer croons about his dedication and loyalty while Drizzy follows up with his smooth vocals.

PND's PartyMobile is his first project since dropping his Seven Days EP back in September 2017.

Listen to "Believe It" below.