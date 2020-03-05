J Prince Accuses Megan Thee Stallion of Lying About Him in Her Lawsuit

J Prince doesn't appear to accept Megan Thee Stallion's version of the story behind her lawsuit against Carl Crawford's 1501 label.

In a series of lengthy Instagram posts uploaded Thursday (March 5), J Prince addresses the Houston rapper's allegations about her contract and what he calls "slanderous lies" told about him in her lawsuit.

"Houston we have a problem," Prince began his extensive Instagram post. "Megan, along with Roc Nation Employee Geetanjali Grace Lyer decided to include my name in a lawsuit wrapped around lies and stupidity. We gone get this shit straight."

J Prince continues by vaguely outlining the work 1501 Records has done prior to Megan's management deal with Roc Nation. Then, the veteran record label executive details his stance on Megan's current deal that 1501 has with the 2019 XXL Freshman. Although he claims that the label is willing to negotiate with the "Hot Girl Summer" rapper, Prince won't stand for "slanderous lies" about the way he conducts business.

"For the record we have no problem with negotiating with Megan but we do have a problem with dictators," J Prince said in his post. "I find it very interesting that Roc Nation would allow their employee to sign an affidavit and statement full of slanderous lies on my methods of doing business when we have partnered together on several occasions. I don’t think Jay Z is aware of this but only time will tell."

In the end, J Prince says he just wants Megan to be happy in her life and career. In his final thoughts on the matter, Prince does welcome Meg with open arms in order to negotiate a peaceful resolution. See what he's got to say below.