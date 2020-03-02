Megan Thee Stallion is fighting back.

According to a TMZ report published on Monday (March 2), the 2019 XXL Freshman reportedly filed a lawsuit against her independent record label, 1501 Certified Entertainment and its CEO Carl Crawford, a former Major League Baseball player for the Los Angeles Dodgers. Megan is also signed to the 300 Entertainment record label and to Roc Nation for management. This news arrives after Megan claimed the record label refused to re-negotiate her contract.

According to the suit, filed in Harris County, Texas, Megan alleged the contract she signed with 1501 Certified demands they get 60 percent of her recording income, while she only receives 40 percent. The "Hot Girl Summer" rapper reportedly claimed all her money goes to paying engineers, mixers and featured artists who appear on her songs. In the end, Megan claimed that there's not enough money left to live off. She also reportedly added that her contract allows all monies from her touring and concert performances to go directly to 1501 Certified.

Elsewhere in the suit, according to TMZ, Megan alleged that certain executives at the record label have a reputation for "bullying and strong-armed tactics." She reportedly claimed that Crawford has been using his relationship with Rap-a-Lot Records founder J. Prince to intimidate people in the industry.

Megan also reportedly claimed in her suit that she witnessed Crawford pressuring a producer to give him beats by saying Prince would be pissed. Megan reportedly stated in her suit that "Prince is notorious in the industry for strong-armed intimidation tactics, and the comment was taken as a physical threat of harm."

Apparently the rhymer reportedly believes J. Prince is somehow involved in an online smear campaign that involved sharing her mugshot from an arrest five years ago. For the record, Megan is not suing J. Prince specifically.

In the end, Megan reportedly said all the headaches are not worth the $10,000 advance she received from her contract. The 25-year-old Houston native is seeking $1 million in damages.

Additionally, a judge did grant Megan a temporary restraining order, which will prevent the 1501 Certified Entertainment label from blocking her to release new music as well as attacking or abusing her on social media.

Carl Crawford nor his attorneys have yet to address Megan's lawsuit publicly.

Megan's legal battle comes after she went on Instagram Live this past weekend and revealed that after she signed with Roc Nation for management last fall, she found out some things in her previous contract she wasn't aware of. Megan went on to explain that she doesn't want to leave 1501, but she wanted to renegotiate her contract. But, according to her, the label is refusing to do so. Megan also claimed that 1501 Certified was blocking her from releasing music.

Watch Megan's IG Live video speaking on her issues with 1501 below.