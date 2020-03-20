Is Another Childish Gambino Project Dropping This Weekend?

It looks like Childish Gambino is preparing to deliver something else to his fans. After dropping off a collection of songs and then swiftly removing it just 24 hours later, his website appears as if its setting the stage for more new content from the rapper-actor.

On Friday (March 20), a countdown was posted on to DonaldGloverPresents.com. There are no other images or supporting details surrounding the countdown at the moment. Unlike the previous page, there are no other text bars. The only words on the webpage at this time are the ones that make up the name of the website.

The new countdown is just as big of a mystery as the disappearance of 'Bino's recent collection of songs. The live-streamed playlist, which features new and old collaborations with 21 Savage, SZA, and Ariana Grande, debuted on the rapper's website in the early hours of March 15. Then, a little over 24 hours after its late-night premiere, the collection was removed from the website along with the dynamic graphic that sat in the background of the livestream.

Gambino's website shares the same name as the Adidas partnership Gambino launched last April. Gambino and Adidas parted ways last month, but it looks like Gambino is still using that sentence for promotion, and it appears there's a chance that the countdown could be an alarm for new music.

XXL has reached out to a rep for Gambino for more clarity on his new countdown.