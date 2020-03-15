Here’s Everything We Know About Childish Gambino’s Surprise New Songs

Just like that, we have new music from Childish Gambino.

On Sunday (March 15), the talented rapper-actor surprised fans by releasing a new collection of songs via the website DonaldGloverPresents.com. The package was not released on streaming services and, with no prior context or real announcement, fans have been left with questions about the project that is only officially available via live stream.

The site only contains a black-and-white mural of dozens of people, which is believed to be the artwork for the potential project. There is also a text box on the site but very few other details. The website shares the same name as the Adidas partnership Glover launched last April. There is a chance there is some correlation.

There appear to be 12 tracks in total. The new collection features some songs that have been previously released. The intro track, "Warlords," was initially premiered by Gambino at the 2019 Coachella Festival. Also included is the 2018 single "Feels Like Summer" and “Algorythm,” a song he debuted on the This Is America Tour.

The collection features guest appearances from 21 Savage and SZA on the song "Vibrate." The track "Time" featuring Ariana Grande was previously heard on the Donald Glover film, Guava Island. Gambino's son even makes a guest appearance on the offering.

If this is considered an album, it will be Gambino's first since since 2016's Awaken, My Love! XXL has reached out to Childish Gambino's camp for comment.

See the tentative tracklist for the song collection below.

"Warlords"

"Little Foot Big Foot Get Out the Way"

"Why Go To The Party?"

Feels Like Summer

"The Violence"

"Under the Sun"

"We Are We Are We Are"

"Algorythm"

"Time" featuring Ariana Grande

"Vibrate" featuring 21 Savage and SZA

"Beautiful"

"Sweet Thang/Thank You"