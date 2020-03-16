Childish Gambino’s New Music Collection Mysteriously Disappears

On Sunday (March 15), Childish Gambino stunned his fans around the world with a livestream of his latest collection of music. Yet, just 24 hours after its original release, his fresh batch of new songs has been removed.

On Monday (March 16), the collection of songs 'Bino released early Sunday morning was wiped clean from his website. The artistic mural that once graced the front of the webpage has been removed along with the option to run back the project. The only item that lives on the website at this time is his logo which reads Donald Glover Presents in white text.

Gambino's latest release, which wasn't available on any other digital streaming platform, consisted of 12 tracks in total. The collection features fresh guest appearances from 21 Savage and SZA on the song "Vibrate." Gambino's son also appeared on the project.

The new collection featured some songs that have been previously released. Gambino first revealed the intro track "Warlords" at the 2019 Coachella Festival. His Ariana Grande-assisted single "Time" was previously heard on the Donald Glover film, Guava Island. Other songs like his 2018 single "Feels Like Summer" and “Algorythm,” a song he debuted on the This Is America Tour, were also included.

Gambino and his team have yet to address the missing music and artwork. XXL has reached out for comment.