Casanova has changed his tune on social distancing.

On Monday (March 23), the outspoken rapper used his Instagram account to apologize for shooting a music video outside in the streets of Brooklyn, N.Y. amidst the coronavirus pandemic. In his post, Casanova revealed that he'd visited a hospital after first denouncing the quarantine and saw the damage that COVID-19 can do first-hand.

"To all the people who saw my videos over the weekend I want to apologize," the rapper began. "If you know me, you know what I’ve been thru and that I like to have fun and turn up with my friends. I didn't take this Coronavirus situation seriously until I visited my local hospital Kings county saw for my own see what this virus is doing everybody.I put my family, my friends at risk and that isn't something that is cool at all."

He then referenced his mother, who appeared in one of Cas' original posts from the weekend in an attempt to get her son to go inside.

"My mother is 74 years old and I put her at risk when she tried to get me off the block," he said. "And My life would never be the same if I was to lose her to my stupidity,a video shoot. Also I want to say to the @nypd police officers who responded from the 70 precinct I understand that yall were doing your jobs, trying to keep us all healthy and I apologize for putting your health and the health of y'all loved ones at risk as well."

This comes just days after Casanova opted to shoot a music video outside and shared numerous posts to his social media accounts denouncing the quarantine on Saturday (March 21). In one of the clips, the Roc Nation rapper can be seen with a group of men, faking a cough as he joked, "We all test positive for corona. We don't give a fuck, we outside."

The following day, he doubled down on his stance.

"As long as I gotta pay rent Im gonna be outside!!" Cas' wrote on his Instagram Story on Sunday (March 22). "Child support don't give a fuck about corona either."

New York is currently one of a few U.S. states on a full lockdown, which went into effect on Sunday evening.