YK Osiris Tells Students Their Favorite Rappers Are Dumb as F**k

YK Osiris told a group of students what he thinks about their favorite rappers.

On Tuesday (Feb. 11), videos of the 2019 XXL Freshman's recent visits to high schools in his hometown of Jacksonville, Fla. surfaced on social media. During his visit to schools like Ribault High School and Raines High School, Osiris visited auditoriums full of students and also spoke to students in their classrooms. In a video filmed by a presumed student at one of the schools, Osiris told the class that their favorite rappers aren't too bright.

"All y'all favorite rappers, they be dumb as fuck," YK Osiris tells the classroom full of students. "They can't hold a conversation for an hour. They don't even know how to spell."

To be fair, there's no available video to show the context of the full conversation he had with the student. Osiris doesn't name any names either so no specific artist has weighed in on the topic. However, critics online were quick to identify issues with his statement to the kids.

Osiris' controversial words come a few months after he was released from jail. The Golden Child singer was arrested back in November for the alleged assault of his ex-girlfriend. The alleged attack happened after his birthday party in Atlanta when a shouting match between the couple turned violent. He was charged with felony aggravated assault by strangulation.