Jim Jones Debates Marine Veteran After Claiming That Being a Rapper Is “More Dangerous Than Going to War in Iraq”

A recently resurfaced snippet of an interview where Jim Jones talks about the dangers of being a rapper outweighing the dangers of being a soldier has sparked a debate between the Harlem MC and a Marine veteran.

On Tuesday (Feb. 25), the Dipset rapper received a message on Instagram from a Armed Forces vet who begged to differ with the rapper's assessment the jobs' danger levels.

"Heard the comments you made about 'being a rapper is harder than fighting a war in Iraq.' You allowed to have your opinion without any facts nor truth to it, but as a Vet and a hip-hop fan, I found it extremely disrespectful and ignorant," IG user @mramcore posted. "Here's some facts, my unit which fought in Iraq 2004 lost more Marines in two months than 'rappers' in the past 3 years. Keep talking but there is zero comparison!"

Jim Jones posted his retort for all to see, countering the person's ideas.

"Here are facts every nigga I grew up with is either dead or in jail so u wanna compare death tolls it won't add up," Jones wrote. "U went to army n met niggas u never knew or grew up wit. I grew up wit all these niggas all my life so it hit different."

He added, "U wanna continue this debate. Yal was shootin at kids n innocent bystanders in the midst of shootin at the enemy. We was kids shootin at kids so that mentally split over to success."

Jones closed, "We was at war when we was born."

Following Jones' reply, @mramcore offered a lengthy response on his page and doubled down on his stance.

The interview that initially caused the stir dates back to last June when the strongly-opinionated rapper was interviewed on the Rap Radar Podcast.

"I was telling somebody the other day, to be a rap artist is the most dangerous job in the world," Jones told hosts Elliott Wilson and B.Dot. "It's more dangerous than going to war in Iraq, because you are always on defense. You don't know who's who. People can get right up on you and try to do something to you. You always getting into beef. How many times we heard rappers tour buses getting shot up this week?...The whole persona of being a rapper is just fucked. "

The video resurfaced over the last couple of days, causing backlash.