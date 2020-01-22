Waka Flocka Flame Says He Will Drop His Last Album This Year

After spending the past decade cooking up unforgettable bangers, Waka Flocka Flame is planning his retirement.

On Tuesday night (Jan. 21), Waka celebrated his sixth wedding anniversary with his wife Tammy Rivera by posting a touching message about their future together. Midway through his caption, Waka casually reveals that he plans on dropping his final album this year.

"I always said to myself when I was a kid... 'I’ma marry my best friend,' Waka writes in his caption. "Now look at us...6yrs in, with a teenage daughter and two frenchie’s 😂 #WeYoungOld with a bright ass future ahead of us. Ya first album dropping this year and my last album dropping this year PLUS our own tv show in March @wetv #ThisOurWorld love frfr!!!. When I say you perfect I mean you perfect. Love is what we really be in, our own world on our own time #HappyAnniversary."

This isn't the first time Waka has teased his retirement from the game. Back in 2018, the "Turn It to a Rave" rapper told Raquel Harper of BET's Raq Rants that he doesn't want to rap anymore.

"I don't want to rap, I did what I came to do," Waka said at the time. "I've already passed $30 million. Everybody I started with is rich. Everybody is happy. Everybody has kids. I don't have anything else to do. Everybody else who didn't make it, they died or got kids, my right-hand man who was running the streets with me is a pastor. Life changed for me."

Waka's Triple F Life: Friends, Fans & Family dropped back in 2012. Six years later, Waka shared the official cover for his long-awaited project Flockaveli 2 in 2018, but the LP has yet to surface. The "Round of Applause" rapper doesn't actually confirm that Flockaveli 2 will be his last album. However, it would be a perfect way to bow out of the game.