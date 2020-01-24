Trae Tha Truth Talks Eminem, Surprise Album Releases, Being a Parent and More

Hip-Hop Moments of Clarity, XXL's weekly podcast, returns for yet another episode. This week, our hosts and special guest discuss Eminem's new album, 50 Cent leaking Power spoilers and Trae Tha Truth's entrepreneurial endeavors.

For today's episode ( Jan. 24), our hosts include XXL's Editor-In-Chief Vanessa Satten, veteran hip-hop journalist Shaheem Reid and hip-hop entrepreneur Rahman Dukes. Houston's very own Trae Tha Truth joins the team as the special guest for this episode.

Trae stopped by XXL's New York office to talk about his latest business venture he's been working on: a cell phone company called The Truth Unlimited. The $65-a-month plan is powered by AT&T and Rebellion Wireless with unlimited call, text and data. More information can be found truthmobile.net. Besides his budding cellular venture, Trae also has his foot in a CBD brand and he continues to take part in relief efforts in Houston and beyond, all while raising his family.

When it comes to Em, last Friday (Jan. 17), he released Music to Be Murdered By, a 20-track album with disses and name-drops from start to finish. The LP also incorporated references of large scale terror attacks on people in the U.S. and Manchester that were not initially received well. Our hosts digest Em's latest album covering the album's backlash, the Alfred Hitchcock inspiration and how well surprise releases work in this era of hip-hop.

This week another Shady Records and Aftermath Entertainment label mate made headlines when 50 Cent released a big Power spoiler. With the Starz series in the height of its final season, Fif unloaded a clip showing who shot Ghost. And that's all part of the conversation, too.

Listen to XXL's Hip-Hop Moments of Clarity podcast on iTunes, Spotify, and Stitcher.

